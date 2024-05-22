Singer-songwriter John Gorka will be the last performer for the 2023-2024 season of Concerts for a Cause at the Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and benefits Midcoast New Mainers and Oasis Free Clinics.

Gorka is an honored icon of folk tradition, known for his stunningly soulful baritone voice and his uncanny ability to work every nuance of language. He captures a wide array of topics and experiences and weaves them into memorable melodies. His versatility on guitar and piano keeps his sets musically interesting and he’s never short of the sly comment or clever joke that invariably ignites his audience.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “the leading singer/songwriter of the New Folk movement,” Gorka is perhaps the quintessential singer-songwriter of the ’90s folk scene. The old songs ring as true today as they ever did, and the new ones are just as good.

With 19 critically acclaimed albums and countless national and international tours, he has collaborated with the likes of Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Ani DiFranco, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin and many more. The Boston Globe writes, “Gorka is widely heralded for the sophisticated intelligence and provocative originality of his songs.”

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door; students/children $10. Available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/johngorka.

