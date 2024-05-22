Resurgence Dance Company returns to the Chocolate Church Arts Center this Friday and Saturday for a contemporary ballet performance called “This Is All Yours.”

The performances on May 24 and 25 begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 the day of the show.

Ashley Steeves has been creating original content for Resurgence Dance Company for over 10 years. Each season brings a new theme, story or idea to the stage, interpreted by contemporary dancers that follow a similar outline to musical theater shows.

This season, Steeves decided to keep sets, props and even the number of dancers very minimal to tell a story about personality disorders and how they manifest in adulthood. The personality disorder that is the focus of this production is narcissism and how it can affect everyone in a family or group.

Members of the company have had many talks to find the delicate balance of sharing a story and honoring people who are experiencing it in real time. The cast and crew talked about being sensitive and caring towards those who suffer from the disorder, how to find peace if they find themselves struggling, and how to create healthy boundaries if someone close to them has the disorder.

The name “Resurgence” was chosen because the dance company offers adults who may have had previous dance experiences in their youth an opportunity to take up dance once again. Portland-based Vivid Motion was “a huge inspiration for creating this dance company in the Midcoast,” Steeves said. This summer, adult dance classes will be offered on Wednesday evenings at Bath Dance Works.

“The focus on these classes will be contemporary and partnering, a great skill to work on as an adult dancer,” she said. “These classes are for adults who may be new to partnering or have years of experience.” For more information, email Steeves at kineticallyme@gmail.com.

The “Art 3 X 3” exhibit, which opened last month at the CCAC Gallery, continues through June 8, featuring Scott Cunningham’s photography, Penelope Jones’ collages and painting, and Mary McKone’s ceramics. For more information about this or upcoming shows, call 442-8455, go to chocolatechurcharts.org or visit the CCAC office at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

