Patten Free Library in Bath will launch a community survey to gather input on library services, events and opportunities. Information gathered will help inform the library how best to allocate future resources as well as determine the most effective way of sharing information with the community.

“This is an exciting opportunity to collect feedback directly from the communities we serve,” Director Lesley Dolinger said in a prepared release. “The voices of those in our service areas, no matter how often they set foot inside our doors, are invaluable when it comes to discussing how the library will look going forward.”

The survey is open to anyone, regardless of whether or not they are library users. The library especially wants to hear from those living in the member communities of Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich, including summer residents.

The survey will be available June 3 through July 8 as both paper and electronic options. Visit patten.lib.me.us/survey/ or pick up a paper copy at the library, town halls and offices, and many local businesses.

