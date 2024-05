Memorial Day observances

Gorham

9 a.m., VFW 10879 ceremony, Hillside Cemetery, Huston Road

10 a.m., parade lineup on Lincoln Street (closes street 10-11 a.m.)

11 a.m., parade steps off, proceeding along South and Main streets to Eastern Cemetery for a ceremony

Westbrook

8 a.m., American Legion posts 62 and 197 ceremony at Veterans Rest and the Stephen Manchester grave in Woodlawn Cemetery, Stroudwater Street

9:15 a.m., parade forms at Mechanic Street, Quimby Avenue and Cross Street

10 a.m., parade steps out, proceeding along Main Street to Riverbank Park

11 a.m., ceremony in Riverbank Park

Westbrook police announced no parking will be allowed on Main Street between Riverbank Park and Mechanic Street. The location of parade lineup will be closed at 9 a.m. Parade participants can be dropped off on Central Street or Quimby Avenue.

