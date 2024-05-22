Hires, promotions, appointments

Hospice of Southern Maine added Cecilia Caldwell, Susan Hall Dreher and Kimberly Giamportone to its Board of Directors. Caldwell is a physician formerly practicing obstetrics and gynecology. Dreher has 42 years of experience in human services administration, education, health care and social services. Caldwell is a physician formerly practicing obstetrics and gynecology. Giamportone is an assistant professor of social work at the University of Southern Maine.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine appointed new board members: April Caron, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Brunswick; Anni Pat McKenney, director of the Coulombe Center for Health Improvement at Lincoln Health; Ryan Morin, assistant store manager of the Boothbay Harbor Hannaford; and Ray Steen, vice president of human resources at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

Giving back

Norway Savings Bank donated $16,500 to Tedford Housing in Brunswick as part of a $50,000 commitment to the organization. Tedford Housing is looking to build an emergency housing building on Thomas Point Road.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union gave $3,500 to the Southern Maine Agency on Aging in support of its new Elder Homelessness Prevention Program.

Recognition

Gary Bergeron, Jeremiah Burns, Todd Doolan, Mark Leighton, Richard Rosu-Myles and Andrew Thomas, executive directors and financial advisers at Morgan Stanley’s Portland office, and Jay Cross and Brian Mavor, senior vice presidents, financial advisers, were named to Forbes Magazine’s list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Noteworthy

Northeast Credit Union is rebranding and this summer will be renamed Lighthouse Credit Union.

