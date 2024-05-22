NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani has brewed up a new business — and the reactions from social media are pouring in.

The former New York City Mayor, who is currently grappling with bankruptcy and a debt of $148 million, rolled out the ads for his personally branded coffee amid his ongoing legal issues stemming from the 2020 election.

Giuliani has been happily hawking his new product this week on social media, where he shared an ad depicting him in a kitchen alongside a bag of the “finest beans imaginable.”

“Rudy Coffee” is available in three flavors: “America’s Mayor Rudy,” which is a morning blend; “Fighting for Justice Rudy,” a bold java blend, and “Enjoying Life Rudy,” which is decaf, according to his website.

The bags weigh two pounds each and can be purchased for $29.99. They each also feature different images of the ex-attorney, including one from his younger years, another of him lounging on the beach and a third that sees him grinning ear-to-ear.

“You all know I stand by the truth, and if I put my name on something, I truly believe in it,” Giuliani tells potential customers before describing the product as “smooth, rich, chocolatey and gentle on your stomach.”

He adds: “It’s so good, I even recommend drinking it black.”

Giuliani also tells fans that their purchase will not only support his business, but “our cause. The cause of truth, justice and American democracy.”

On his “America’s Mayor Live” podcast, Giuliani said the coffee was the “invention of mine and” his girlfriend, TV doctor Maria Ryan, who also pushed the product online.

“I was looking for products that had non-GMO, really organic bean farms, and I couldn’t find any, so Rudy Giuliani and I collaborated and we have rudy.coffee coming to your home soon,” she wrote.

Other social media users were less warm when commenting on Giuliani’s coffee brand.

“Bitter notes of desperation,” one person quipped.

Another added: “How is this not an SNL sketch?”

“Oh he’s broke broke,” someone else commented.

The coffee rollout comes after Giuliani earlier this month was suspended from his radio hosting gig with WABC Radio. The outlet nixed his show when he refused to stop pushing his theories about the 2020 presidential election online.

It also comes after he was served indictment papers as he celebrated his upcoming 80th birthday at a lavish home in Palm Beach over the weekend. He’s facing nine felony charges in the case, which stems from an unsuccessful effort to reverse the 2020 election results in Arizona.

He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

And back in December, the former mayor filed for bankruptcy after a jury ordered him to pay a $148 million civil judgment to two former Georgia election workers. Giuliani was found liable for defaming mother-daughter duo Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss, whom he previously accused of committing voter fraud while counting ballots in Fulton County during the last presidential election.

