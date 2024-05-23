Bowdoin College has named Heather Lee Krajewski its new senior vice president for development and alumni relations.

Krajewski, who will join Bowdoin on Aug. 1, comes to the college from Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville, Virginia, where she has served as vice president for college advancement since 2018.

“Heather’s appointment follows a comprehensive nationwide search that yielded an impressive pool of candidates for this crucial position here at the college,” Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki said in a prepared release. “Her demonstrated ability to connect with others and to build trust and inspiration are directly aligned with Bowdoin’s culture and mission and set her apart as a candidate. I look forward to the work we’ll do together to engage our alumni and support the mission of the college.”

At Bowdoin, Krajewski will manage a 55-person staff and serve as a member of the college’s senior leadership team supporting the college’s priorities. She will also play a critical role in continuing to build and maintain strong ties with more than 23,600 Bowdoin alumni worldwide. Reporting directly to Zaki, Krajewski will be a key strategic leader and partner across the college in garnering the financial support and broad engagement of alumni, families and friends of the school.

As chief development officer in her previous role, Krajewski consistently broke fundraising records, with annual cash results surpassing $30 million in each of the past three fiscal years, up from $10 million averaged yearly before her arrival. These results include year-over-year increases in support for the annual fund, including 25% growth from FY 2022 to FY 2023. Krajewski previously worked for more than 13 years in various fundraising roles at the University of Richmond.

Krajewski earned her bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Richmond. She succeeds Scott Meiklejohn, who had been serving as interim senior vice president for development and alumni relations.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: