Memorial Day is right around the corner, and locals can commemorate the day with parades and events.

Bath will kick off the day at 8:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, hosting a ceremony at the statue of the Union soldier, with a dedication following at 9 a.m. at the Legion Plot on the opposite side of the cemetery.

Elsewhere in town, veterans will pay respects to sailors lost at sea at 9 a.m. in Waterfront Park.

The American Legion Post No. 21 will hold a Memorial Day parade to honor veterans and service members in the Bath area beginning at 10:30 a.m. at 200 Congress Ave. The parade finishes at Library Park with a wreath-laying service at 11 a.m.

Across the Androscoggin River, the Brunswick-Topsham Memorial Day Committee has its own slate of events recognizing the day.

The parade begins with participants forming on Monument Place at 7 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., participants will line up on Monument Place, with an observance ceremony starting at 8:45 p.m. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m., starting at Topsham Town Hall and advancing down Main Street, with a brief stop for a ceremony at the Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Topsham and Brunswick.

Afterwards, the parade will march through Brunswick and end at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Maine Street, with a final observance starting at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day, which marks the unofficial start of summer, differs from Veterans Day in that it commemorates service members and veterans who have died.

