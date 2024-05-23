Ducklings saved

Police responded last week to a big squawk on New Portland Road to find a mother duck disrupting traffic. It was ducking in and out among vehicles, according to a release.

Assisted by a passerby, police tracked down the sounds of ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain. “Thanks to collaboration with the Fire Department, we successfully rescued all three ducklings, reuniting them safely with their mother,” the police reported.

Those involved in the rescue were Police Sgt. Ted Hatch, Officer Eric Sanborn, Firefighter/EMT Dale Leighton and Firefighter/AMT Derek Bisson.

Farmers markets open

Cherry Hill Farmers Market opens for the summer at 2 p.m. on June 5 at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm at 616 Main St.

The market will be open Wednesdays, offering a variety of vegetables, meats, breads, pastries, coffee, flowers, honey and crafts by local artisans.

Gorham Farmers Market has already opened on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot at the municipal center, 75 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 22, 1974, that a memorial was planned for May 26 in Eastern Cemetery to honor the late Charlotte Millet, Gorham Camp Fire Girls founder and leader. The Rev. Jack Perkins was to officiate.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on May 16 that the U.S. public debt was $34,552,930,923,742.92.

