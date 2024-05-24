BATH – Harry A. Higgins Sr., 99, passed away on Feb. 21, 2024. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with Military Honors. Entrance to the cemetery is off the Old Brunswick Road. A celebration of life will follow at their residence at 1 p.m. at 97 Ridge Road in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

