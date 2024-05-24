BRUNSWICK – James E. Gallant, 71, passed away on March 16, 2024. A Memorial golf event will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at the Brunswick Golf Club. Golf will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a Celebration of life at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.

