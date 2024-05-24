ARCADIA, Fla. – Jimmy Allen Jaynes, 75, of Phippsburg, Maine and Arcadia, Florida, passed away on May 10, 2024 at Bay Pines VA Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1948, in Gregory, South Dakota to Jack and Lu Etta (Trotter) Jaynes. Mr. Jaynes, a proud Navy veteran, served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1986.
After his military service, he continued to work for the government at the Brunswick Naval Air Station from 1987 to 2011. He was a dedicated employee who carried his sense of duty from the Navy into his civilian career.
In his spare time, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies including fishing, traveling, watching football, cribbage, grilling, bowling, and hosting weekly Texas Hold’em games. However, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan; his children Dana McLean Jr. (Melissa), Edward McLean, Tracy Koehling, Norma Burpee (Mike), step-daughter Tina Smith; sister Connie Campbell (Pat), brother-in-law Craig Cheney, best friend and brother-in-law Charles Williams.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody Scott, Tanner Scott, Hailey Scott, Mark Koehling Jr., Eden Koehling, Michael Burpee, Grayson Burpee, Miranda Burpee, Ashley Fortin, Jessica Fortin and Amber Smith; great grandchildren, Carson, Darcy, Mia, Hailyn, Georgia, Bryson, Abbie, Ben, AJ, and Colton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Jack Jaynes and Carlene Chaney, and wife Sharon (Williams) Jaynes (d. 2013).
A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Club, Saturday June 15, 12-2 p.m. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions can
be made to:
Fisher House at
Bay Pines VA
PO Box 5005 (ooFH)
Bay Pines, FL 33744 or online at
