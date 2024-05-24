WEST BATH – Sally Hogan, of West Bath, and more recently of Titusville, Fla., passed away on May 9, 2024. She was born in Bath on Nov. 6, 1943, the daughter of Russell and Pearl (Donnell) Thompson.

Contributing in several capacities over her 25 years with the company, Sally retired from Bath Iron Works as a Senior Electrical Designer where she made many good friends and enjoyed work assignments all over the world.

Sally enjoyed travelling, reading, birdwatching, and spending time near the sea, oftentimes orchestrating weekend camping trips and vacations with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, extended family, and close friends. Her faithful standard poodle, Teddy, would never be far from her side. Countless happy memories will be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to accompany her on one of her vacation excursions, a weekend camping trip on the shores of Maine, or on a day trip to a nearby beach. Deeply loved and sadly missed, Sally will be remembered as a kind and generous person, willing to help anybody who needed a hand or a friendly smile.

Sally is survived by her daughter Heather London and husband James London of East Lyme, Conn., daughter Allison Stailing and husband David Stailing of Windham, stepson Warren Hogan and wife Jackie of Waldoboro; sister Carolyn Cummings and husband Richard Cummings of North Bath; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years James Hogan; stepson James Hogan; and grandson Cameron Rowland.

Private services will be held.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

People who wish to memorialize Sally may do so by showing extra kindness to somebody today in her honor

