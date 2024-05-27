As bouts of mist and heavy rain dampened Freeport, residents, toting umbrellas and rain jackets, lined Main Street to celebrate Memorial Day. Students from local schools marched with their brass instruments along with antique cars, police officers, veterans and the fire department. The procession ended at Memorial Park on Bow Street, where Town Council Chairperson John Egan and Democratic State Rep. Melanie F. Sachs gave speeches.
