Freeport residents gather in the mist at Memorial Park on Bow Street as Town Chairperson John Egan and Democratic State Rep. Melanie Sachs gave speeches on the meaning of the holiday on May 27, 2024. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

As bouts of mist and heavy rain dampened Freeport, residents, toting umbrellas and rain jackets, lined Main Street to celebrate Memorial Day. Students from local schools marched with their brass instruments along with antique cars, police officers, veterans and the fire department. The procession ended at Memorial Park on Bow Street, where Town Council Chairperson John Egan and Democratic State Rep. Melanie F. Sachs gave speeches.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
freeport maine, Memorial Day 2024, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles