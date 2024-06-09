The Wicked Witch of the West has made her summer home in Boothbay.

Boothbay Summer Theater presents “My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories” as part of the Windjammer Days Festival, the Boothbay region’s summer kickoff event.

Attendees who love Maine, “The Wizard of Oz,” theater and everything Hollywood will get a taste of it all in this play. How did a gentle kindergarten teacher from Cleveland became the most iconic witch of all time? This show reveals the secrets behind the woman behind the green paint. New York’s Jean Tafler plays Magaret Hamilton as she spin stories from her cottage on Cape Island.

Catch the production at 7 p.m. on June 27, 28 and 29, and at 3 p.m. on June 30 at the Carousel Music Theater, 196 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. Tickets for all seats are $25, and a cash bar is available at the venue. Purchase tickets at boothbaysummertheater.com or call 315-6612 for more information.

The 62nd Annual Windjammer Days runs from June 23-29. Visit boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org for more information and a schedule of events.

