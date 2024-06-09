Curtis Memorial Library announced Friday that borrowing between libraries has been temporarily suspended due to extended contract negotiations at the state level for van delivery service. The library expects there will be no ILL delivery through at least mid-August. Over 200 Maine libraries and their patrons are impacted.

Libraries have recalled their items in order to get them back to their home locations, according to Curtis library. ILL items ready to pick up will remain on the library’s hold shelves through June 10. All ILL items remaining on the hold shelf will be returned to their home library on June 11. All ILL items are due back to Curtis no later than June 17. ILL items cannot be renewed at this time. Existing holds for items at other libraries should stay in the system and will move through the system once ILL service resumes. If Curtis has a copy of the item, the hold will be fulfilled from its collection.

In the meantime, there are other options for finding materials. As the library’s new fiscal year begins on July 1, it will have refreshed collections budgets to make even more purchases. To request a purchase of an item that we do not own, go to curtislibrary.com/suggest-an-item/. For patrons who are not Curtis cardholders but use its resources through ILL, it will offer a three-month library card membership for $25 to cover the gap in ILL service. Residents of Cumberland County are eligible for a free Portland Public Library card.

Twice-Told Tales Book Store in Brunswick has a broad selection of clean, like-new items with new donations coming in daily. All purchases support Curtis Memorial Library.

Visit curtislibrary.com/interlibrary-loan-alternatives-how-to-find-your-next-read/ to check out the library’s ILL-Alternatives Guide with other book-finding options, including free little libraries, local independent bookstores and more.

