FREEPORT – Michael B. Allard, 73, of Freeport, was called to his eternal rest on May 15, 2024.

Born to the late Benoit and June (Bishop) Allard on Sept. 10, 1950, in Brunswick, he was a man of great skill and heart, esteemed by all who knew him.

A master craftsman, Michael’s legacy is carved into the very woodwork and homes he so lovingly constructed throughout the Brunswick and Freeport communities. His work was not merely a profession but an art that he shared generously, teaching and inspiring others with his dedication to excellence.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved son, Donald Allard, and daughter-in-law, Nicole, his devoted daughter, Melody Bradley, and son-in-law, Jim; his treasured granddaughters Kendra Allard and Sydney Bradley, his grandsons Jackson Arellano, Gavin Arellano and Nicholas Bradley; his dear sister, Rachel Bernier, his brother, Glenn Clausen; and his partner, Connie Riendeau-Smith.

Michael reunites in death with his mother, June Held, his father, Benoit Allard; and his sister, Victoria “Vicki” Hull.

A private funeral service shall be conducted where his family will gather to reflect on his life and the warmth he brought into their lives. Michael’s memory will be forever engraved in the hearts of those he touched, just as his craftsmanship will endure in the beauty of the structures and furnishings he created.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous