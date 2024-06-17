A Massachusetts man is facing charges after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and threw a bag containing drugs out the window on Saturday, according to Brunswick police.

Hamet Badia, 29, of Lawrence was arrested on charges related to drug trafficking, eluding a police officer and operating with a suspended or revoked license, police said in a Monday news release. Badia is being held at Cumberland County Jail with bail set at $15,000.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday close to 1 a.m., when a Brunswick officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on Route 1 for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, police say the driver sped away at a “high rate of speed” and, during the short pursuit, threw a paper bag out of the window. The driver later stopped on New Meadows Road.

A second officer was able to retrieve the paper bag, which police said contained over 250 grams of fentanyl, over 11 grams of cocaine and over 9 grams of methamphetamine.

“To put this into perspective — four grams of fentanyl is a felony,” Police Chief Scott Stewart said.

Badia is expected to appear at the Portland Superior Court on Aug. 20.

