Open mic returns to the Inn Along the Way with song and spoken word from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Featured band Finntown Road takes the Main Stage at 3 p.m. The Inn Along the Way is located at Chapman Farm, 741 Main St., Damariscotta. Entry for the event is by donation; funds raised benefit the inn, a nonprofit with a community design in which older adults live interdependently in a neighborhood-style setting of small, environmentally friendly homes.

Pencil it in If you enjoy open mic performances at the Inn Along the Way, remember to save the dates of Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 when Rusty Hinges will be the featured performance band. Watch for information about a special bit of fun and change of pace in September.

Local performer sign-up begins at 1 p.m. The afternoon includes artist performances, inn tours and hay field walks.

Finntown Road is composed of a group of four friends with musical backgrounds spanning from Irish folk and country rock to soul and choral music. They banded together in 2021 after years of playing music at a local taverns and private gigs. Brian Dunn (mando, mandola and banjo) is well-known in the Midcoast area for his charismatic renderings of Irish folk, music of the sea and sailing, and a handful of sparkling originals recorded with The Alehouse String Band. Laura Buxbaum (cello) is an accomplished instrumentalist and choral singer. John Monterisi (guitar) came from a seven-piece soul/Motown band in the Boston area, and loved learning the rich body of bluegrass and folk music he now shares with this group. John Couch (guitar, harmonica) came from a series of folk and country rock bands in Connecticut.

For more information about the Inn Along the Way, visit innalongtheway.org or contact founder Sherry Flint at 751-6261 or info@innalongtheway.org.

