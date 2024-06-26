Rockland Public Library presents “Synthclub!: An Electronic Music Club for Beginners to Advanced Users,” which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month starting on July 13 in the Community Room at the library. All ability levels, music genres and ages 8 and up are welcome. Synthesizers, drum machines and effects will be on hand to play. Speakers and mixer will be available for participants to use their own gear. Meet up, nerd out, learn the basics and jam.

The club is hosted by Sam Lothrop, a local electronic musician and teacher who has explored the world of electronic sound since the mid-’90s focusing on ambient, techno, electro and electric piano.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a person responsible for the child and they may not be left unattended. Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or to ask questions, call 594-0310 or email pking@rocklandmaine.gov.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: