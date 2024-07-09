We are judged by the company we keep. Drive Fore Kids, one of Maine’s largest multi-day events to benefit the MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and Dempsey Center, took place June 20-23 at Falmouth Country Club. The second annual Drive Fore Kids celebrity golf tournament and new “Down on the Range” concert featuring 12 O/C, Julia Gagnon and Chris Lane joined hands to drive charitable, community and economic impact.

Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and Maine Fore Charity, the 501(c)(3) operating entity for Drive Fore Kids, are grateful for the tireless efforts of all to make this an epic event. Corporate sponsors led by Presenting Partner Bangor Savings Bank, 300-plus volunteers, 11,250 fans, and other partners in purpose are the life blood of all successful charitable events.

A star-studded field of celebrities including winner Mardy Fish along with Patrick Dempsey, Blair O’Neal, Roger Clemens, Marcus Jones, Jeremy Swayman and others participated to raise $200,000 – $100,000 each to the MaineHealth Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and the Dempsey Center. Together we have made Drive Fore Kids a cherished community treasure with global impact.

We welcome you to join us June 19-22, 2025. For more info, go to driveforekids.com.

Brian Corcoran

Executive director

Shamrock Sports & Entertainment

