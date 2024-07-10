Ever wonder, while gazing at a work of art, “What were they thinking?” This weekend, 25 artists across Harpswell will open their studio doors, ready to answer that question — and others — in person.

“It’s a chance for locals to see how art is created and speak to artists directly,” said Nancy Grice, a local painter. “It’s what everybody wishes they could do when they wander through a gallery.”

The tour was the brainchild of Grice and fellow ceramic artist Liz Stamey. They were inspired by annual tours run in cities like Boston and Manhattan. “We felt our area had a range of talent that needed to be shared with the community,” Grice said.

How it all started

In November 2022, Stamey and Grice held an open studio event together.

“It wasn’t well attended, but at the time, it seemed worth it,” Grice said. “We kept thinking we’d be better off organizing a bigger one. When we heard rumors that Harpswell used to host an island-wide tour, we set out to bring that tradition back.”

Living in New Zealand during the pandemic, Grice transitioned from landscape to abstract art. Like Stamey, she is inspired by the views outside her window.

Grice’s geometric forms acknowledge her perception that in nature, there exists an elemental structure that supports us all, whereas Stamey’s ceramics incorporate colors and objects from the found environment.

“Not a day that goes by when I look outside and am not utterly gobsmacked,” Stamey said. “Even when it’s foggy, the landscape is beautiful. And it’s always different. … The clouds that roll in and the birds that soar overhead. I feel privileged to transmute that beauty into my art.”

Grice agreed, noting that most artists in Midcoast Maine are inspired by the seascape, even if they work with various mediums — acrylic, oil, watercolor paints, clay, metal, wood or fiber. For this reason, she said the tour is fascinating because it shows different interpretations of space.

The duo organized the event with help from neighbors who lent expertise in social media and publicity. Since announcing the artist call in May, creators from Harpswell Neck, Sebascodegan Island, Cundy’s Harbor, and Orr’s and Bailey islands have agreed to participate.

Artist spotlight

Frances Caswell, a 95-year-old painter, is among those exhibiting their work.

Despite limited mobility, Caswell still commutes to her Harpswell studio from her Thornton Oaks retirement community residence. She specializes in oil and watercolor.

Reflecting on her relationship with art, Caswell said it began in the 1940s when her art teacher at Brunswick High School first praised her skills. Over the years, she said her work got pushed to the back burner. After earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Maine and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan, she put her education to use and became a teacher.

“I taught American literature at Southern Maine Community College for six years while raising three kids — commuting between Brunswick and Portland daily,” Caswell said. “When the kids got older I started to take art classes again. Later on, I joined critique groups, where I made some great friends.”

Caswell has traveled the world — Nova Scotia, Norway, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Alaska, New Zealand, Australia and the Canary Islands — but said that, after all, Maine is her greatest source of inspiration.

When creating art, Caswell gathers scenes from various photographs and sketches. She assembles elements from different memories on the canvas.

“In 1996, my husband and I went to New Zealand,” Caswell said. “Milford Sound in New Zealand is a fjord that flows along the South Island. We took a boat tour to the site on a foggy day. All of a sudden, the clouds parted and a waterfall appeared.”

Some of her paintings will stay on loan at Thornton Oaks, but many of her local works from places in Maine — such as Bar Harbor, Bailey Island, Katahdin, Millinocket Lake, Sandy Stream Pond, Willard Beach and Cape Elizabeth — will be available for purchase during the open studio tour.

Her granddaughter, Sarah Watts, will fly in from Colorado to help sell her treasures.

Unifying the island community

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13-14, attendees can visit the studios that appeal to them most.

During the tour, a Google Maps link will be posted at harpswellopenstudiotour.com and roadside signs will be put up around the island.

“Harpswell is a great place to be alone,” Stamey said. “That’s why it’s an artists’ haven. But you also need to strike a balance and seek community. That’s what we’re trying to do: unify fellow creatives.”

Grice acknowledged that most studios are private; this tour allows the public to explore and artists to gain exposure.

“It’s also really fun to see the messy, behind-the-scenes easels where the magic is made,” Grice said. “There’s so much talent right here in our backyard. I hope someone can babysit my studio so I can stop by these studios myself.”

