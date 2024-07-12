TOPSHAM – Verian Anders Downing Kellner was born in Lawrence, Mass. on June 26, 1930, to Frank L. Downing and Sara Anders Downing. She died on June 27, 2024, with her family by her side; the day after her 94th birthday.

In 1932, her family moved to Cumberland Center, where she attended school and graduated valedictorian from Greely Institute in 1948. She then attended Simmons College in Boston where she met her husband David A. Kellner of Newton Highlands, Mass. They married on Christmas Eve 1950. His National Guard unit was called into service shortly after. Verian joined her husband in Texas and Arizona where they lived for several years. They moved back to Massachusetts where they purchased their first home in Medfield, Mass. in 1956. Later they moved to New Jersey, New Hampshire, and in 1980 settled on her parents’ property in Cumberland, where they previously had built a new home. This setting became a place where family and friends were welcome to come, visit and stay as long as they wanted or needed. Many did just that. Verian was a wonderful hostess who enjoyed entertaining and having her home filled with family, friends and pets. As well as being devoted to her immediate family, she was known as an intelligent, caring and selfless person who never hesitated to help others.

Her career spanned from working at Cushman’s Bakery in Portland, to working as a unit clerk at Maine Medical Center and as an office assistant for Dr. John Dorsey in his podiatry practice.

Verian was a life-long dog owner and had even taken in dogs who needed a loving home. She was an avid card player, taking great pride in a hand well played whether it was bridge or progressive rummy. Verian loved reading and was a known patron at her local library. She also enjoyed working on many crafts over the years.

Her husband died suddenly in 1997. In 2001 she moved to Topsham to be near her daughter Verian K. and Stewart Tuttle of Harpswell and St. Thomas, USVI and son Gregory A. Kellner and Kristen of Topsham. She enjoyed living in the Brunswick-Topsham community where she volunteered at Mid-Coast Hospital for over 15 years. She lived independently in her home until August 2023. At that time, she relocated to The Highlands assisted living facilities in Topsham.

In addition to her children and their spouses, she is survived by her grandchildren, Brett A. Clark (and Trisha) of Texas and Ashley Clark Coulon (and Gabe) of Harpswell; and five great grandchildren Cruz and Khai Clark of Texas and Ryan, Gabriel and Clark Coulon of Harpswell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was especially close with her niece Caroline Dickinson of Naples, Fla. (son Charley and daughter Nicole).

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Cadigan Lodge and Governor King Memory Unit at The Highlands and to CHANS for the care and assistance they provided during Verian’s final months.

Verian’s ashes will be interned at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth where her husband, parents and additional family members are laid to rest. A celebration of Verian’s life will take place Sept. 14, 2024, at the American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road in Topsham from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a private graveside gathering.

Please visit funeralalternatives.net to leave condolences and obtain information regarding the celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Topsham Public Library in her name

25 Foreside Rd.

Topsham, ME 04086

(topshamlibrary.org)

