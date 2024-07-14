Brunswick resident Leanne Robbin was recognized on June 26 by state and local officials as the longest-serving member of the Maine attorney general’s staff and received a statewide award from the Maine Prosecutors’ Association. Robbin has served as an assistant attorney general for 42 years.

Rep. Poppy Arford, D-Brunswick, sponsored a legislative sentiment recognizing Robbin’s service and congratulating her on receiving the 2023 Thomas E. Delahanty II Award from the Maine Prosecutors’ Association. Robbin is only the second person to receive the award, which recognizes prosecutors who demonstrate outstanding skill and professionalism in the pursuit of justice. Arford was joined by Rep. Bill Bridgeo, D-Augusta, and Rep. Karen Montell, D-Gardiner, in presenting the legislative sentiment to Robbin at the June 26 gathering.

Robbin also received accolades from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine Darcie N. McElwee, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and other legislative leaders.

