President Biden’s debate performance raised alarm in many quarters. The present situation is a scathing indictment of the free press in this country. There can be no continued fable that our “independent” media searches for and reports the whole truth to the American people.

It is clear from post-debate information that the decline in President Biden’s mental acuity has been noticed by many in the inner circles. The Washington, D.C., press corps has been party to this deceit by not demanding legitimate, free-wheeling press conferences, as have taken place with every other president for many decades. Some presidents have held more, some less, but never has there been a press corps so amiably compliant with such limited and staged access.

President Biden’s public appearances, almost entirely aided by teleprompter, are no substitute for hard questions and on-the-spot answers. It seems clear that the so-called mainstream media has been party to deceiving the American public. Pull the curtain back! The people need to know what is behind it.

Frances Haywood

Cape Elizabeth

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: