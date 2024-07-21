• A landmark building in a landmark location, these modern homes will be ready for occupancy in the summer of 2026

• Only 13 units are available, ranging from 1,801 SF to 2,542 SF, all with high ceilings, abundant natural light and dramatic water views

• ADA compliant with an elevator from garage to top floor; climate-controlled parking with EV chargers and storage; dog wash near the lobby

• Portland has topped multiple national lists for quality of life and real estate investment potential

In addition to the restaurants, arts scene and the cultural diversity, Portland, Maine is simply a beautiful place to live. The landscape provides everyday astonishment, and there’s no better example than the Eastern Promenade, which has a sprawling public park and unbelievable views. From the bright blue and green of summer to the gray-capped waves of winter, the view across the Casco Bay Islands is always breathtaking.

The first development on the Eastern Prom in over 50 years is underway. The project is managed by Shinberg Consulting, an established real estate developer operating in the Portland area for over thirty-five years. They are known for finishing projects on schedule, using the highest quality materials.

Founder Greg Shinberg is the owner’s representative for this project. He said the significance of the location and the building’s legacy were top-of-mind during the design phase. Aceto Landscape Architecture and RDS Architects were the first hired professionals, shaping the finished product from beginning to end. The entrance to the climate-controlled garage is on Turner Street. Also facing that direction will be a pocket park that is open to the community.

The final design was thoughtfully scaled to its neighboring buildings. It will have 13 units, about half of what the city would have permitted. The homes will have modern interiors, with high ceilings and sweeping windows for ideal natural light and to usher in cooling, air-conditioned ocean breezes. All units will have large private decks, and each will have dedicated, climate-controlled storage. There will be EV chargers in the garage and a dog wash facility near the lobby.

If you don’t already call Portland home, you will probably want to. On top of its historic accolades, the city has been named a top place to visit or live in 2024 by CNN Travel and Money and has now emerged as a top market for high-end residential living. Making 246 Eastern Promenade your new home is a unique opportunity in a unique location.

246 Eastern Promenade is represented by Shinberg Consulting. To learn more about the development, please send inquiries to info@shinbergconsulting.com or call 207-772-7070.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: