A Maine State Police officer and a person he pulled over were both injured when a driver rear-ended the trooper’s cruiser during a traffic stop Saturday night.

The crash marks the third accident involving a State Police cruiser in two days.

MSP public information officer Shannon Moss said that at around 7:30 p.m., the trooper, Patrick Flanagan, was on a traffic stop with his emergency lights on the Maine Turnpike in Biddeford near mile marker 32 southbound when another vehicle struck the rear of his cruiser. The force caused the police car to spin and strike the vehicle he had pulled over.

Flanagan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Portland. The driver of the vehicle that was pulled over sustained minor injuries, Moss said.

The driver that struck the cruiser, 25-year-old Xianying Yu of Allston, Massachusetts, also sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Biddeford. Yu was summonsed for failing to keep right.

Two other Maine State Police cruisers were struck just a day earlier in separate collisions in Lewiston and Gouldsboro.

The first crash happened shortly after midnight Friday, as a trooper was heading north on the Maine Turnpike in Lewiston, Moss said. The trooper was responding to a crash in Gardiner with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens on. Javier Martinez, 24, of Waterville, swerved into the trooper’s lane and hit the right side of the cruiser. He was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

The second crash on Friday occurred right after another trooper got back into his cruiser following a traffic stop on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. His cruiser’s emergency lights were still flashing when the vehicle was sideswiped by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Andrew Pratt, 71, of Cutler, Moss said.

No one was injured in both collisions on Friday.

