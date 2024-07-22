The city of Biddeford’s new assessor is a familiar face in her department.

Former Biddeford Assistant Assessor Deanne Vail was recently named as the new assessor by the Biddeford City Council July 16.

Biddeford Town Manager James Bennett recommended Cray for the position, citing her experience and proven leadership in her role as assistant assessor.

“Though we interviewed several skilled candidates for the position, Deanne’s collaborative management style and her knowledge of our community made her stand out as the clear choice for this role,” Bennett said.

In her previous role as assistant assessor, Vail provided significant support to the assessor.

The role of the assessor follows Maine state statutes to determine the value of all real and personal property in Biddeford that is subject to taxation, Mayor Martin Grohman told the Courier.

The assessor must ensure that all properties are assessed fairly and equitably.

“It’s often a behind the scenes position, but the work is very important,” Grohman said. “I’m pleased that Deanne is stepping into the role, growing her career with the city of Biddeford, and I know she’ll do a great job.”

Vail joined the city of Biddeford as the assistant assessor in April 2022. She came to the city as a certified Maine assessor level 2, having previously served as the deputy assessor for Bar Harbor and a property appraiser at Maine Revenue Services.

Vail is a member of the Maine Association of Assessing Officers as well as the Maine Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to represent the city as the assessor,” Vail said. “We have a great team that works hard to support our community and I look forward to contributing to the success of the organization.”

After the City Council unanimously approved Vail’s appointment last week, she assumed her role immediately.

“It is especially gratifying to see a dedicated and experienced employee move into a new leadership role,” Grohman said. “It is a testament to the strength and talent of our team of staff that we are able to promote a qualified candidate from within.”

