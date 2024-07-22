As an indecisive orderer, I love an option that gives you a little taste of a lot of things – a breakfast plate, a bento box. Former Middle Eastern restaurant Baharat’s All-In – a tray of kabobs, spreads, mezze and more – might have been my favorite meal in Portland.

Fortunately, I didn’t have to go far to find solace from the loss of that shareable spread. Just up the street on Washington Avenue, Terlingua offers its own Texas barbecue version.

Terlingua BBQ Boards feature a rotating selection of its house-smoked meats and come in a lunch portion (3/4 pound of meat, $27) and two dinner sizes: small (1 pound of meat, $35) and large (2 pounds of meat, $64).

Heading into a recent visit for dinner, I was determined to get one person to share the small board with me, but upon hearing the description from our server, my party of four was sold on sharing the large.

The meats that night were smoked prime brisket, smoked pork shoulder with Acapulco Gold, honey agave ribs and brown sugar ancho chicken. The dinner boards also come with pickles, cornbread, honey butter, house barbecue sauce and a daily side, which was a fresh and flavorful poppy seed coleslaw.

We started with chips and guacamole and added two sides, Sweet Corn Succotash and Fried Cauliflower & Sweet Potato, and left extremely satisfied with only a few forkfuls remaining, though people with less hearty appetites probably could have taken a to-go box or two.

There wasn’t a bad bite on the table, though we agreed the deeply flavored ribs and charred cornbread were the stars of the feast. And the only thing better than getting to taste so much of Terlingua’s menu in one meal is knowing that, when I go back, I’ll get to try a different version.

Large dinner Terlingua BBQ Board, $64 (serves four), Terlingua Restaurant & Market, 40 Washington Ave., Portland. terlingua.me

