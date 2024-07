ON SALE NOW

The Flaming Lips, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Air Space & Jane Ira Bloom, July 25. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, July 25. Waterville Opera House, $44, $54. watervillecreates.org

The Head and the Heart, July 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Carly Pearce, July 27. Rangeley Wellness Pavilion, $65, $250 VIP. ticketweb.com

Elle King, July 28. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50, $89.50. snowpond.org

Mannequin Pussy, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Record Company, July 31. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Sun June, Aug. 1. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

M. Ward, Aug. 1. Portland House of Music, $33.50. statetheatreportland.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org

Regina Spektor, Aug. 2. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $113.50. porttix.com

Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Aug. 3. Johnson Hall Opera House, Gardiner, $45. johnsonhall.org

Sun Ra Arkestra, Aug. 3. First Parish Church, Portland, $40. space538.org

Iration & Pepper, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

The Smashing Pumpkins, Aug 4. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $67.25 to $150.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Lamb of God & Mastodon, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com

Still Woozy, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Theo Von, Aug 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $42 to $82. crossarenaportland.com

Krallice with Stone Crown, Aug. 8. Space, Portland, $17. space538.org

Stolen Gin, Aug. 9. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Guster On The Ocean, Aug. 9, 10 & 11. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 to $290 single and multi-day options. statetheatreportland.com

Dan + Shay, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hey, Northing. Aug. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Rush and Matt Nakia, Aug. 15. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org

T.J. Miller, Aug. 15. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey Birds with Lupo Citta, Aug. 16. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Fred Armisen, Aug. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $99.50. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Big | Brave with Spiritual Poison and Lepra, Aug. 22. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Undertow Brass, Aug. 23. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Grateful Dub with Roots of Creation, Aug. 24. Quarryside at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25, $45 VIP. rockrow.com

Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Walker Hayes, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Joe Henry and Ross Gallagher, Aug. 30. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Steel Panther, Aug. 30. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com

Deer Tick, Aug. 31. Quarryside at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35, $55 VIP. rockrow.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50. statetheatreportland.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com

Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Band of Horses and City And Colour, Sept. 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com

Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Fruit Bats, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Deerlady, Sept. 13. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org

Norah Jones, Sept. 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $79.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com

Maggie Rose, Sept. 13. Portland House of Music, $21. statetheatreportland.com

Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Daniel Nunnelee, Sept. 14. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Cowboy Bebop, Sept. 15. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $35 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Post Malone, Sept. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $102.50 to $338.45. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com

Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 19. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $29.50. snowpond.org

Bad Religion, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Mali Velasquez and Bloomsday with Dead Gowns, Sept. 20. Space, Portland, $16. space538.org

Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

David Kushner, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com

Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Sept. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $105. porttix.com

Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

The California Honeydrops, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Lotus, Oct. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Wonder Years and The Menzingers, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Chromeo & The Midnight, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Robin Trower, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Five for Fighting, Oct. 6. Waterville Opera House, $39, $49. watervillecreates.org

Low Cut Connie, Oct. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Panopticon with Exulansis and Primeval Well, Oct. 8. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Asking Alexandria, Oc. 9. Aura, Portland, $47.50. auramaine.com

Gracie Abrams, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Adrian Vandenburg, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com

Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Sheng Wang, Oct. 17, State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Xiu Xiu with Jakob Battick, Oct. 17. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Genevieve Stokes, Oct. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Bob The Drag Queen, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 to $81.50. statetheatreportland.com

Stephen Sanchez, Oct. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.50 to $146.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Todd Rundgren, Oct. 25. Aura, Portland, $49.50 to $89.50. auramaine.com

Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, Oct. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Soul Asylum with The Juliana Hatfield Three, Oct. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com

David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Odie Leigh, Nov. 9. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Mercy Me and Toby Mac, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24.75 to $124.75. crossarenaportland.com

Joe Dombrowski, Nov. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $47 to $77. statetheatreportland.com

Cory Wong, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $150 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Angelique Kidjo, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com

Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com

Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Flatland Cavalry, Nov 21. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $36 to $56. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

Sal Vulcano, Nov. 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com

Dawes, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Yoke Lore, Nov. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

