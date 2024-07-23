A video posted Tuesday afternoon to Instagram shows a whale breaching next to a power boat near Odiorne State Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and landing on its stern, capsizing it. The video was captured from a nearby boat.

Two fishermen fell overboard when the boat capsized but the fishermen who took the video helped them out of the water and there were no injuries. They reported that the whale appeared to be uninjured as well and the capsized boat has been salvaged, the Coast Guard wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A later video shows the photographers’ boat helping to right the capsized boat. The video is captioned “no injuries.”

WMUR TV in New Hampshire shared the video on Tuesday and identified the photographers as two brothers, Colin and Wyatt Yager.

Two brothers from Maine caught this video of a whale breaching on top of another vessel in Portsmouth Harbor. The fishermen in the other boat were rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/D1KTYYr4f6 — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) July 23, 2024

This story will be updated.

