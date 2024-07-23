A Biddeford man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting police at the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christopher Maurer, 45, of Biddeford, will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for the felony charge of assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Maurer didn’t agree to any sentencing as part of his guilty plea, but guidelines show he could be sentenced to 46-57 months, according to court documents. His attorney, Marc Eisenstein, declined to answer questions or comment about Maurer’s plea Tuesday.

Maurer is among the 13 Mainers accused of participating in the 2021 riot, where thousands rushed the U.S. Capitol during the electoral count to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump. Congress finished the electoral count after the rioting had ended that evening, and Biden assumed the presidency on Jan. 20.

On Jan, 6, 2021, Maurer joined a crowd of rioters on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building, where he entered the tunnel around 3 p.m., grabbed onto a police riot shield and tried to “rip it away” from an officer, authorities said. He also hit officers who were trying to help another rioter who was having a medical emergency, according to court documents.

He stayed in the tunnel until 3:08 p.m. and returned about 90 minutes later. After being pepper-sprayed, he threw a “stick-like object,” previously described in court documents as a large metal pole, at the police line in the tunnel. The object ricocheted off the wall and hit a police officer in the helmet.

Maurer also “whipped” a cellphone cord at police, authorities said, and court documents describe him screaming and making obscene gestures at officers.

He was arrested in Westbrook in February 2023 and originally pleaded not guilty to assault in May 2023.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that more than 1,470 people have been charged in almost all 50 states for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach. While the investigation continues, more than 530 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

