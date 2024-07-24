Comedy

Saturday 7/27

“Naughty Improv”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“LOLS, an Evening of Local Comedy”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 8/1

Comedy Town, Maine: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3

Advertisement

Jenny Zigrino: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 7/26-Saturday 9/7

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 7/27

“In The Making”: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 7/28

Advertisement

“Smoke and Mirrors”: Thomas Connolly, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 7/30

“Curator’s Choice”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Thursday 8/1-Thursday 8/29

“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 8/14

Advertisement

“Judith Rothschild Retrospective”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 8/16

Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 9/4

Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 9/12

Advertisement

“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com

Film

Friday 7/26

“Charlotte’s Web” (2006): Rated G, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

“Aladdin” (2019): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Through 7/28

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Film screenings at Maine Studio Works, Maine College of Art & Design, Eastern Promenade and more. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

Advertisement

“Music” (2023): Greek and English, 2 Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

“Planet Janet” (2023): Rated PG-13, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Wednesday 7/31

“The Vourdalak” (2023): French with England subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Thursday 8/1

“Ghostbusters” (1984): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

Friday 8/2

“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418

Friday 8/2-Sunday 8/4

CatVideoFest: Benefits Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Advertisement

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 7/26

The Head and the Heart: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $59.50 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Bim Skala Bim; Zeme Libre; El Grande: 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Queer Club: 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. facebook.com/genosrockclubofficial

Chris Webby: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $28. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Jeff Beam; Carinae; Bonnie: 9 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Saturday 7/27

Bowdoin International Music Festival: 10:30 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Carl Dimow Quarter; Madou Sidiki Diabaté: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Favorite Sons of Sanford Reunion Band: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29. porttix.com

Advertisement

Good Luck Club: 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 7/28

Chico States; Louisa Stancioff; Sophia Corinne: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Monday 7/29

Sonja and Good Friends: Sounds by the Sea summer concert series, 6 p.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free. capecommunityservices.org

Tuesday 7/30

Advertisement

ScheckMate: 3 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free. freeportmaine.libcal.com

The Wayne Street Band: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org

Mannequin Pussy: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28 advance, $32 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 7/31

Bowdoin International Music Festival: 10 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. kitetails.org

The Totally Rad: 6 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. Free. sopoparksrec.com

Advertisement

Frozen Soul; Creeping Death; Gates to Hell; Engorged: 6:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. facebook.com/genosrockclubofficial

Tom Porter; Soggy Po Boys: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

The Record Company: 7:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Thursday 8/1

Cantrip: Concerts in the Park series, 6 p.m. Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. statetheatreportland.com

Janice O’Rourke: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org

Advertisement

Rockweed: Music in the Parks series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org

Yellow Brick Road: Concerts in the Park series, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. scarboroughcommunitychamber.com

David Wax Museum: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jerry Harrison; Adrian Belew: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $37 advance, $41 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Little Oso; Jack Sloan; Night Hawk: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

M. ward; Jake Manzi: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $33.50. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Sun June; Allie: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. space538.org

Friday 8/2

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55 advance, $65 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Dave Rowe: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

The Orleans Kids; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Regina Spektor: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $39.50-$99.50. porttix.com

Advertisement

Tree; Viqueen; Sophisticated Adult; Louzy: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3

Lyle Divinsky: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Through 9/2

Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com

Through 9/4

Advertisement

Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/12

Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Advertisement

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Theater/Dance

Through 7/27

“Seussical Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $15. lyricmusictheater.org

Saturday 7/27

“Ethereal, Under the Sea”: Burlesque, 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20-$30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 7/27 & Sunday 7/28

“Faust in the Anthropocene”: 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. Free. snowlionrep.org

Advertisement

Through 7/28

“Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!'”: 10 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/elephantandpiggie

“Carrie the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $18 students and seniors, $25 at door, $23 students and seniors. thehillarts.me

Verdi’s “Aida”: Presented by Opera Maine, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$140, free ages 25 and under. operamaine.org

Thursday 8/1-Saturday 8/3

“The Breasts of Tiresias”: 8 p.m., followed by dance party to midnight, Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35-$150. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Advertisement

Thursday 8/1-Sunday 8/4

“Eclipse” and “Helen of Troy”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25, $10 under 12. Thursday is pay-what-you-can. thehillarts.me

Through 8/3

“Love’s Labor’s Lost”: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, additional show July 24, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, pay-what-you-can. fenixtheatre.com

Through 8/29

“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Advertisement

Through 8/30

“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Tuesday 7/30

Advertisement

Dan Santat author talk: “A First Time for Everything,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Karla Cornejo Villavicencio author talk: “Catalina,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Wednesday 7/31

Jessica Anthony author talk: “The Most,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Thursday 8/1

August Thompson author talk: “Anyone’s Ghost,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Advertisement

Lynne Spriggs O’Connor author talk: “Elk Love,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Friday 8/2

Bill Roorbach author talk: “Beep,” 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Advertisement

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Advertisement

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: