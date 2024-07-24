Comedy
Saturday 7/27
“Naughty Improv”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
“LOLS, an Evening of Local Comedy”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday 8/1
Comedy Town, Maine: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3
Jenny Zigrino: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 7/26-Saturday 9/7
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 7/27
“In The Making”: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 7/28
“Smoke and Mirrors”: Thomas Connolly, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 7/30
“Curator’s Choice”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Thursday 8/1-Thursday 8/29
“Exploration, a Group Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 8/14
“Judith Rothschild Retrospective”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 8/16
Ashley Allen Photography: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 9/4
Joy Grannis: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 9/12
“Sketchbooks and Small Works”: Eleanor Anderson, Crystal Cawley, Rebecca Hannon, Ingrid Ellison and Melissa Sweet, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Zero Station, 222 Anderson St., Portland. zerostation.com
Film
Friday 7/26
“Charlotte’s Web” (2006): Rated G, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
“Aladdin” (2019): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Through 7/28
Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Film screenings at Maine Studio Works, Maine College of Art & Design, Eastern Promenade and more. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com
“Music” (2023): Greek and English, 2 Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
“Planet Janet” (2023): Rated PG-13, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Wednesday 7/31
“The Vourdalak” (2023): French with England subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Thursday 8/1
“Ghostbusters” (1984): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Friday 8/2
“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean Discovery Park, 95 Main St., Freeport. Free Family Movies summer series through Aug. 30. llbean.com/llb/shop/518418
Friday 8/2-Sunday 8/4
CatVideoFest: Benefits Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 7/26
The Head and the Heart: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $59.50 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Bim Skala Bim; Zeme Libre; El Grande: 8 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Queer Club: 8 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. facebook.com/genosrockclubofficial
Chris Webby: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $28. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Jeff Beam; Carinae; Bonnie: 9 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. oxbowbeer.com
Saturday 7/27
Bowdoin International Music Festival: 10:30 a.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com
Carl Dimow Quarter; Madou Sidiki Diabaté: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Favorite Sons of Sanford Reunion Band: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29. porttix.com
Good Luck Club: 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 7/28
Chico States; Louisa Stancioff; Sophia Corinne: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Monday 7/29
Sonja and Good Friends: Sounds by the Sea summer concert series, 6 p.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free. capecommunityservices.org
Tuesday 7/30
ScheckMate: 3 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Free. freeportmaine.libcal.com
The Wayne Street Band: 6 p.m., Lincoln Park, Portland. Free. lovelincolnpark.org
Mannequin Pussy: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28 advance, $32 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Wednesday 7/31
Bowdoin International Music Festival: 10 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. kitetails.org
The Totally Rad: 6 p.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. Free. sopoparksrec.com
Frozen Soul; Creeping Death; Gates to Hell; Engorged: 6:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. facebook.com/genosrockclubofficial
Tom Porter; Soggy Po Boys: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
The Record Company: 7:30 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Thursday 8/1
Cantrip: Concerts in the Park series, 6 p.m. Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. statetheatreportland.com
Janice O’Rourke: 6 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. 317main.org
Rockweed: Music in the Parks series, 6 p.m., Winslow Park, Freeport. $2-$3 park entry fee. meetinghousearts.org
Yellow Brick Road: Concerts in the Park series, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. scarboroughcommunitychamber.com
David Wax Museum: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jerry Harrison; Adrian Belew: 8 p.m. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $37 advance, $41 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Little Oso; Jack Sloan; Night Hawk: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
M. ward; Jake Manzi: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $33.50. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sun June; Allie: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. space538.org
Friday 8/2
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: 6:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $55 advance, $65 day-of, free ages 3 and under. statetheatreportland.com
Dave Rowe: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
The Orleans Kids; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Regina Spektor: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $39.50-$99.50. porttix.com
Tree; Viqueen; Sophisticated Adult; Louzy: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 8/2 & Saturday 8/3
Lyle Divinsky: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Through 9/2
Dave Jacquet; Ronnie Mocciola: 4 p.m., Jacquet on Mondays, Mocciola on Tuesdays, Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, 20 Bow St., Freeport. brickyardhollow.com
Through 9/4
Bearly Dead: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/12
Summer Sunsets Live: Music, food and games, opens at 4 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Free. thompsonspoint.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Through 7/27
“Seussical Jr.”: 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $15. lyricmusictheater.org
Saturday 7/27
“Ethereal, Under the Sea”: Burlesque, 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20-$30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 7/27 & Sunday 7/28
“Faust in the Anthropocene”: 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25 Forest Ave., Portland. Free. snowlionrep.org
Through 7/28
“Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!'”: 10 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/elephantandpiggie
“Carrie the Musical”: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $18 students and seniors, $25 at door, $23 students and seniors. thehillarts.me
Verdi’s “Aida”: Presented by Opera Maine, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$140, free ages 25 and under. operamaine.org
Thursday 8/1-Saturday 8/3
“The Breasts of Tiresias”: 8 p.m., followed by dance party to midnight, Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35-$150. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Thursday 8/1-Sunday 8/4
“Eclipse” and “Helen of Troy”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25, $10 under 12. Thursday is pay-what-you-can. thehillarts.me
Through 8/3
“Love’s Labor’s Lost”: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, additional show July 24, Deering Oaks Park, Portland. Free, pay-what-you-can. fenixtheatre.com
Through 8/29
“The Mama Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 8/30
“Killer Comfort”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Tuesday 7/30
Dan Santat author talk: “A First Time for Everything,” 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary
Karla Cornejo Villavicencio author talk: “Catalina,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Wednesday 7/31
Jessica Anthony author talk: “The Most,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Thursday 8/1
August Thompson author talk: “Anyone’s Ghost,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com
Lynne Spriggs O’Connor author talk: “Elk Love,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
Friday 8/2
Bill Roorbach author talk: “Beep,” 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.