U.S Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, will be among a group of Democrats boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the U.S. Congress Wednesday because of his ongoing invasion of Gaza.

A spokesperson said Pingree planned to release a statement explaining her decision before Netanyahu’s address, which is slated for 2 p.m.

Pingree condemned Hamas’ attack shortly after the group’s fighters killed Israeli citizens and took many other hostage in October. She said at the time that U.S. support for Israel “must be predicated on preserving humanity and not on perpetuating greater cycles of violence.” She also said most Palestinians in Gaza are “hostages of Hamas’s violent fanaticism.”

Earlier this year, Pingree was one of 43 Democrats — mostly progressive — to vote against a Republican resolution stating that the phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” was antisemitic. Pingree also voted against a military aid package for Israel in April.

Netanyahu’s address is bound to expose the deep division within the Democratic party over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed nearly 1,200 Israelis. Another 251 people, including some Americans, were taken hostage.

Israel officials have maintained that its military campaign aims to destroy Hamas but it also has inflicted a disproportionate toll on Palestinian civilians. Gaza’s health ministry said in April that nearly 35,000 Palestinian civilians have died since the Oct. 7 attack.

Vice President and presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be the most conspicuous Democrat not attending the speech, citing a scheduling conflict, according to the New York Times. The vice president usually presides over joint addresses in Congress.

A spokesperson for Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, said the congressman planned to attend the joint address.

Golden reiterated his “unwavering” support for Israel after his Bangor office was vandalized with graffiti calling for a ceasefire in January.

“My support for Israel in its war against the terrorist organization Hamas remains unwavering, and will until every hostage taken from Israel is returned and Hamas’s military capabilities are fully dismantled such that they can no longer launch terrorist attacks against Israel and its allies,” Golden said at the time.

Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted Golden’s prerecorded address at the Maine Democratic Party’s state convention in May. His spokesperson reiterated that all of the hostages being held need to be released before a ceasefire could be considered.

A spokesperson for Republican Sen. Susan Collins confirmed that she would be attending.

A spokesperson for Independent Sen. Angus King did nott immediately respond.

King has both defended Israel’s right to defend itself and questioned its tactics, saying more needs to be done to prevent civilian casualties.

“I think all of us feel Israel has not only a right but a responsibility to defend itself, but it is the conduct by which they are doing so that is actually hurting Israel,” King told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during an April hearing. “That’s what bothers me. I consider myself a friend of Israel. And by not separating the Palestinian civilians from Hamas, they are playing into Hamas’ hand.”

Collins, meanwhile, joined Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, to demand answers in May about why the U.S. was withholding military assistance to Israel.

“On a bipartisan basis, Congress has repeatedly affirmed its support for Israel and its right to defend itself,” the senators wrote in a letter to Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We were alarmed when we learned from the media, rather than the Administration, that despite the President’s assertion that his commitment to the security of Israel is ‘ironclad,’ certain shipments of munitions intended for Israel are being withheld from delivery.”

This story will be updated.

