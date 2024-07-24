Even before next week’s trade deadline arrives, there could be big news involving the Red Sox.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Buster Olney report that the Red Sox and Alex Cora “have engaged in recent talks on a contract extension and there is momentum toward a deal.” Passan later reported that a new deal would be for three seasons, starting in 2025.

Cora is on the final season of a multiyear deal and could be a free agent after the 2024 season. After Craig Counsell landed a landmark five-year, $40 million deal last winter with the Chicago Cubs, Cora may be looking to sign a similar deal. His current deal pays him $2.75 million this year, according to multiple industry sources.

Olney reported that the new deal would be for three years for approximately $21.75 million. That would translated to $7.25 million annually, making Cora the second-highest paid manager in the game, behind only Counsell ($8 million). It would also exactly triple his current annual pay.

As recently as this month, Cora had consistently said that he wasn’t interested in negotiating during the season, claiming that it would be a distraction for the organization.

“We’re not talking about contracts during the season,” Cora said at the end of May, before issuing a similar statement in July. “Out of respect for the organization, the players, and the season, we’re not going to talk about contracts. We’ll play it out and whatever is decided is decided.”

Advertisement

Cora was hired after the 2017 season and directed the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. After the 2019 season, he was implicated in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal and eventually, suspended by MLB for the 2020 season. Prior to that, he and the Red Sox “mutually agreed” to part ways, with Ron Roenicke hired to manage the Sox that season.

On the final weekend of the 2020 season, the Sox dismissed Roenicke and in their search for a replacement, returned to Cora, who returned for the 2021 season, when he directed the Red Sox to the ALCS before losing to the Astros in six games.

In 2022 and 2023, the Red Sox finished out of the playoffs and in last place in the American League East.

Last fall, when the Red Sox hired Craig Breslow as their new chief baseball officer, Breslow said he felt no urgency to address Cora’s contractual situation, even as the manager neared the 2024 season as a potential lame duck.

That seemed OK with Cora, who in one of his first availabilities this past spring, wouldn’t answer a question about whether he wished to keep managing the club past 2024.

The team’s surprising play through the first 100 games this season has only enhanced Cora’s position, however, perhaps bringing the Red Sox to the negotiating table.

Citing the need to spend more time with his family, Cora has made no secret that he doesn’t plan to be a managerial lifer, remaining in the dugout into his 60s and 70s. He’s also said that he would like work in a front office capacity, though he took himself out of consideration for the job that eventually went to Breslow.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous