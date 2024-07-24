Avesta awards two scholarships

Two students received $1,000 scholarships from Avesta Housing. The scholarships are awarded annual to Avesta Housing residents enrolled in a post-secondary education program, including college, graduate school, trade school or a certificate program, within the next 12 months.

Gertrude Armelle Akimfura of Westbrook plans to attend the University of Southern Maine and become a licensed child therapist. She said she was inspired by her mother, who counsels homeless adults, and her own experience starting a babysitting club and volunteering at the Portland Community Squash community center.

Nancy Assoutovi of Portland plans to attend Southern Maine Community College to work toward earning a nursing degree, inspired by her experience with U.S. health care.

Scarborough Kiwanis honors four students

Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Scarborough presents students with scholarships based on their service to school and community. This year’s recipients are Isabella Cosma, Wilfred J. Sirois Scholarship; Dillon MacLeod, Edward W. Hurd Scholarship; Sanibel Shinners, William H. Charles Jr. Scholarship; and Julia Strouse, Martin F. Craine, Jr. Scholarship.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: