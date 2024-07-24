Maine’s federally recognized Native American tribes soon may be able to gather sweetgrass in Acadia National Park for the first time in over a century, the National Park Service announced Wednesday.

Harvesting sweetgrass, which members of the Wabanaki traditionally use in basket weaving and ceremonies, has been outlawed in the area since the park was formally established in 1916, the park service said. The Wabanaki, or “People of the Dawn,” include the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet and Micmac tribes, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The rule change resulted from “a great deal of collaboration, conversation and hard work,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said in a statement Wednesday.

“This is a critical step in both preserving and protecting the park through co-stewardship with the Wabanaki tribes and providing space for Wabanaki citizens to heal and reconnect with their homeland,” Schneider said.

In 2016, the Park Service finalized new rules that allow individual parks to enter into agreements with local tribes who wish to use plant materials. In order to qualify, tribes must be federally recognized, provide the park with information about culturally significant plants, and have “a cultural affiliation with the park,” the park service said.

Specific gathering activities and rules would be determined by individual agreements between the park and tribes.

