Glen Michael Slowik, 61 years, a resident of Standish, formerly of Kennebunk, died suddenly on July 17, 2024, at their family camp on Sebago Lake in Standish.

Glen was born in Biddeford on Sept. 19, 1962, a son of Robert J. and Renee M. (Luiggi) Slowik and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1980. He received his certification from Wyoming Tech for diesel mechanic and worked at Lee Auto Mall in Windham for several years.

Glen had a huge heart that was filled with love for his family and friends. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing in Sebago Lake and loved playing poker, and was quite skilled at darts and shooting pool.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Glen is survived by his loving wife, Sandra F. (Vachon) Slowik of Standish; brother Dale Slowik and his wife Barbara of Kennebunk; nephews Jason and Tony Slowik, as well as step-daughter Vanessa Palange of Bow, New Hampshire.

A celebration of Glen’s life will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Glen’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

