MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year contract extension valued at a franchise-record $212.4 million, according to a media report Friday.

At an average of $53.1 million per year, Tagovailoa will rank third in the NFL in quarterback pay behind Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The deal includes $167 million guaranteed, eighth most among quarterbacks.

ESPN first reported the extension, attributing the terms to the agency that represents Tagovailoa, Athletes First.

The Dolphins did not announce the extension, though the team did post a video of Tagovailoa on social media Friday afternoon.

Tagovailoa was still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft. He was looking for a contract similar to those signed by Burrow and Justin Herbert, who were drafted the same year. After their rookie deals, Burrow and Herbert signed multiyear contracts in excess of $200 million.

Tagovailoa, who sustained multiple concussions his first three NFL seasons, positioned himself for a big pay bump with an injury-free and productive 2023. He threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards.

Advertisement

STEELERS: Russell Wilson has been held out of practice at Pittsburgh’s training camp because of a minor calf issue.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is considered day-to-day. He was injured pushing a sled during a conditioning run on Wednesday after reporting to camp.

The favorite to start the season opener in Atlanta on Sept. 8, Wilson said the strain isn’t serious.

“If there was a game, I’m definitely going. No doubt,” Wilson said. “I’m just listening to them, what they want me to do. I’m trying to return every day. Just take one day at a time. That’s the process.”

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.21 million contract on March 15.

RAVENS: Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined again Friday, and Baltimore said he was still being evaluated by the medical team.

Advertisement

Jackson has practiced only once since training camp began for the full squad on Sunday.

“He’s fighting through an illness,” Voach John Harbaugh said. “Working with our doctors, doing all the tests, even more tests to make sure we have everything covered. I’m confident that he’ll be back pretty soon. It’s just an unpredictable deal. You guys have been sick before, and sometimes it’s not easy, so that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy was also held out Friday because of a neck issue.

COMMANDERS: It might be an issue to some that Washington Coach Dan Quinn has yet to publicly name Jayden Daniels as the team’s starting quarterback.

Just don’t include Daniels among that group.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 pick in the NFL draft feels good about where he is as he continues to learn a new system. The fact that he’s yet to be anointed the starter less than a week into training camp is the least of his concerns.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s not a problem at all,” Daniels said about his status after practice on Friday. “I’m a competitor, so regardless of if I was announced the starter or not, you still got to compete. You can’t be content with your job and be comfortable. I like competing.”

Daniels continued to take snaps during individual and team drills at practice alongside veterans Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel and undrafted rookie Sam Hartman. Daniels and Mariota continue to share the work with the first-team offense.

“That’s up to (Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters) for their decision,” Daniels said. “For me, I can control how I go out there and practice, how I compete.”

It was only two summers ago that Daniels found himself in the same uncertain spot after transferring out of Arizona State to SEC powerhouse LSU.

Daniels won the job. The following season, he won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player.

As for the present day, Quinn joked a bit with reporters about the amount of questions he has fielded concerning Daniels, but he did offer an early assessment of his prized rookie.

Advertisement

“We’re really going to stay true to this; we have a really good plan,” Quinn said.

“He’s really doing a good job, but with the team we’re going into our third day. He’s doing outstanding, and we’re really pleased where we’re at, but we’re not changing timelines or guidelines.”

LIONS: Detroit kicker Michael Badgley will miss the season because of an injury, leaving United Football League sensation Jake Bates as the front-runner for the job, Coach Dan Campbell said.

Badgley was injured before practice Thursday and will require surgery. The Lions didn’t disclose the nature of the injury. ESPN reported it was a torn hamstring.

Bates, 24, signed a two-year contract with the Lions in June. Playing for the Michigan Panthers last spring, he kicked a UFL-record 64-yard field goal and finished the season 7 for 11 from 50 yards or longer, including 3 for 4 from 60-plus yards.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous