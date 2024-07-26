I am writing to express my deep concern and opposition to CSX’s plan to introduce remote control locomotives at Rigby Yard in South Portland.

The implementation of a remote control operation poses serious safety risks that cannot be overlooked. Rigby Yard is a bustling rail yard, full of hazardous and explosive materials. Coordination and quick decision-making are essential for safe rail operations. Introducing remote-controlled technology will compromise the ability to respond swiftly to dynamic situations and emergencies, potentially endangering both railroad workers and nearby residents. Longtime residents remember July of 1989 when a tank car carrying muriatic acid ruptured and released toxic fumes, forcing evacuations of over 100 households.

There is also concern about the potential impact on local Maine jobs. Railroad operations at Rigby Yard provide stable employment for many individuals and families in our community. RCO risks displacing skilled workers who have dedicated themselves to maintaining the efficiency and safety of our rail infrastructure. We must prioritize preserving these jobs and ensuring fair employment practices amidst technological advancements and the railroad’s insatiable quest for profit.

I urge the South Portland City Council to consider an ordinance banning remote control locomotives from moving hazmat cars and operation on tracks that connect with Amtrak passenger service. The Boston City Council passed a resolution restricting RCO in 2003.

Let us prioritize safety, protect local jobs and uphold our environmental responsibilities as we navigate this major issue.

Dave Stevenson

New England Legislative director, SMART-TD

Hudson, N.H.

