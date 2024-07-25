If we were a GOP campaign consultant, what replacement for Biden would we most fear? How about a centrist Democrat who was reelected governor of Kentucky, a deeply red state? How about a young dad of two, who, along with his wife, is a deacon in his evangelical Christian church? How about a guy with zero connection to any coastal elite academic institution?

What kind of attack could the GOP/Fox News disinformation machine launch against him? He couldn’t be Swiftboated. He couldn’t be alleged to have engaged in shady business deals or paid hush money to porn stars. Unlike Kamala, he’s had no involvement with a failed federal immigration policy. So far as we know, no child with a criminal record.

The candidate with the best chance of beating Trump is one least susceptible to vicious attacks and smears, someone politically bulletproof and with proven ability to reach across the aisle and govern effectively. That guy is Andy Beshear. With either Gretchen Whitmer or Josh Shapiro as his running mate, he would win in a landslide. And an indisputable landslide is what’s needed to quash the notion that there’s any basis whatsoever to contest the election results.

William Holland

Freeport

