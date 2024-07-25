When I take the bus to Portland at the beginning of the workday, I feel refreshed by walking to the bus stop. I’m happy to leave the driving to someone else. I often feel reflective and mellow. It’s hard to feel too self-important riding the bus. These are not experiences I have when I drive myself into work. Commuting by automobile can leave me grumpy and agitated.

Yes, there can be nuisances like late buses, inclement weather and the fact that I may need to hurry my morning or late afternoon routines in order to catch the bus, but the inconveniences are worth it. When I ride the bus, I walk more, get more sunshine and contribute to the betterment of the planet. I enjoy being part of a diverse community and having more time to myself. A pretty good deal for four bucks each way.

On my way home, I catch the bus stop at Portland’s Monument Square, a diverse place where people of different races and backgrounds also catch buses traveling to places all over the metro area.

I wind down as the bus travels down Congress to Washington Avenue before turning on to 295 where riders glimpse beautiful views of Casco Bay. I have to be careful not to fall asleep and miss my stop. Once in Yarmouth, I get off at the Hannaford for the mile walk to my home. More often than not, I run into someone I know for a friendly chat.

Justin Whitlock

Yarmouth

