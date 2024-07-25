When I take the bus to Portland at the beginning of the workday, I feel refreshed by walking to the bus stop. I’m happy to leave the driving to someone else. I often feel reflective and mellow. It’s hard to feel too self-important riding the bus. These are not experiences I have when I drive myself into work. Commuting by automobile can leave me grumpy and agitated.
Yes, there can be nuisances like late buses, inclement weather and the fact that I may need to hurry my morning or late afternoon routines in order to catch the bus, but the inconveniences are worth it. When I ride the bus, I walk more, get more sunshine and contribute to the betterment of the planet. I enjoy being part of a diverse community and having more time to myself. A pretty good deal for four bucks each way.
On my way home, I catch the bus stop at Portland’s Monument Square, a diverse place where people of different races and backgrounds also catch buses traveling to places all over the metro area.
I wind down as the bus travels down Congress to Washington Avenue before turning on to 295 where riders glimpse beautiful views of Casco Bay. I have to be careful not to fall asleep and miss my stop. Once in Yarmouth, I get off at the Hannaford for the mile walk to my home. More often than not, I run into someone I know for a friendly chat.
Justin Whitlock
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.