Why is it that nobody is enforcing motor vehicle noise ordinances? Everyday we get assaulted by motorcycles with straight pipes, and other vehicles with reconfigured exhaust systems. And don’t give me that crap that they have rights. So do I.

I have the right to live peacefully, and not have my eardrums blasted by inconsiderate morons who are over-compensating for any shortfalls they may have, either physically or mentally. This has to stop!

Gerry Binette

Biddeford

