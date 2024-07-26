TOPSHAM – Rebecca J. Brillant, 77 of Topsham, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on July 23, 2024.

She was born June 21, 1947, to Clinton and Joanna Bardo. Rebecca was a professional administrative assistant and worked at SUP Ship in Bath and then BNAS, retiring as the OIC Secretary of the Branch Clinic. She was a very quiet person who loved doing many different things. She was a massage therapist. She loved being outdoors, hiking and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren at Indian Point.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Conrad Brillant; son, Ken Brillant and wife Vicki, daughter, Joanna Boland and husband James, daughter, Connie Lamoreaux and husband Doug; and six grandchildren, Karlie, Lexi, Sydney, Emily, Mckenna and Cambell. She is also survived by two sisters, Martha Welch, Cynthia Burnell and a brother, Jon Bardo.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick on Pine Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maine Parkinson’s Society in Brewer.

