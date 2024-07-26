PORTLAND – Richard Wayne Baird, 93, of Portland, passed away on July 20, 2024.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1930, in Mapleton, to Clayton and Effie Baird. Richard graduated from Mapleton High School in 1948 and attended Aroostook School of Commerce for two years.

He was an Airforce Veteran and later attended the University of Maine at Orono where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He also completed his master’s degree in art studies at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

In 1950, he married the love of his life, Joyce Packard, and together they raised four children. Richard worked as a civil engineer for the state of Maine, building many roads in Aroostook County. He was also an instructor at Northern Maine Community College before being promoted to the Dean of Instruction and later transferred to Southern Maine Community College just before retiring in 1978.

In his retirement, he started a renovation business called Bee Builders, worked in furniture sales at Scandinavia House in Falmouth, and did some drafting for Hancock Lumber Company in Yarmouth.

Richard was a life-long member of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A.). He sang in many quartets over the years, including The Aroostocrats and The Maine Event, and made many life-long friendships.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hiking, sailing, canoeing, fishing, and hunting. He spent his retired years traveling around the country with Joyce in their RV, visiting almost all 50 states, including two trips to Alaska. Richard loved a nice glass of whiskey every day before dinner and was constantly whistling or singing.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Baird; his parents, Clayton and Effie Baird; and his sister, Arlita Baird Eaton.

Richard is survived by his second wife, Martha Baird; his son, Stanford Baird, his daughter, Sandra Baird Monfiletto and her husband, Anthony Monfiletto; granddaughter, Casey Rossignol and her children Charlie Baird and Caedy Joyce; grandson, Zachary Rossignol and his wife Mallory and their son, Mack; grandson, Anthony Monfiletto and his son, AJ; his grandson, Jonathan Monfiletto and his wife Alyssa, their son, Anthony, and their baby on the way; his daughter, Susan Baird; his grandson, Dustin Beckelman, his grandson, Derek Beckelman and his wife, Olivia; his grandson, Dylan Beckelman, his partner, Whitney McDowell, and their baby on the way; his daughter, Sherri Baird Davis and her husband, Bill Davis; his grandson, Jacob Davis, and his grandson, Lucas Davis and his fiancé, Emma Samson.

There will be a small private family gathering at a later date.

Our gratitude and thanks to the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough and the fantastic staff that cared for Dad over the last year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Maine Veteran’s Home

in Scarborough.

﻿https://mainevets.org/donations-volunteer/

