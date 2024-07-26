FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the second time in three days, a Patriots defender offered candid comments about his ongoing contract dispute with the team.

On Friday, it was Davon Godchaux.

Like Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matt Judon, Godchaux wants an extension with the Patriots and said he could see himself retiring in New England. Both players are in the final years of their respective deals.

Godchaux, 29, received a two-year, $20.8 million extension in the summer of 2022 that made him one of the highest-paid nose tackles in the league. Godchaux is set to earn a $7.15 million base salary this season, though none of it is guaranteed. Guaranteed money is at the heart of his dispute with the front office, which Godchaux said has been in regular contact with his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

“I just want some respect,” Godchaux said.

Godchaux was a full participant at Friday’s practice after sitting out Thursday. Head coach Jerod Mayo said his absence was not contract-related, though the 29-year-old admitted it’s difficult practicing without a new deal.

Advertisement

“It’s frustrating playing out here with no guaranteed money, but I’m going to put it in Drew’s hands,” Godchaux said, expressing confidence the two sides would reach an agreement. “He’s going to do his best with it.”

Godchaux pointed to recent deals for Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (three years, $39 million with $17.99 million guaranteed) and Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (four years, $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed) when explaining what he wants. He claimed neither Stewart nor Tomlinson play on third downs, something he does on a limited basis in New England. According to Sports Info. Solutions, Godchaux pass-rushed 22 times on third down last year, compared to 27 times for Stewart and 121 rushes for Tomlinson.

Stewart re-signed with Indianapolis in March, while Tomlinson inked his deal last year as one of the most sought-after free agents available.

Since signing his extension, Godchaux has started every game for the Patriots, totaling 118 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four QB hits. As the Pats’ starting nose tackle, Godchaux acts as the central force in the team’s run defense. While the Patriots’ run defense has annually ranked among the league’s best, Godchaux ranks around league average in various individual run-stopping metrics among defensive tackles, per Pro Football Focus and other football analytics companies.

“I would love to be here,” he said, “but at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

MAYO CONFIRMED SAFETY Jabrill Peppers has agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Advertisement

The deal has a base value of $24 million and is worth up to $30 million, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Friday.

Peppers, 28, was entering the last year of his two-year contract with the Patriots. His new deal locks him up the 2027 season.

“I am very happy for Peppers and for his family and also for our team and organization,” Mayo said. “He really embodies everything that we want on the field. He’s very selfless. He’s out there flying around all the time, and it’s good to get that deal done.”

Peppers was one of the Patriots’ best defenders last season, playing a versatile role as a free and strong safety. He first joined the Patriots on a one-year deal in 2022 and saw his role increase last season after signing a two-year deal.

Peppers is the latest in a line of Patriots players who have been re-signed or agreed to contract extensions this year, joining center David Andrews, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson on extensions. Impending free agent wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor, outside linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche, tight end Hunter Henry, offensive tackle Mike Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger also were among players who re-signed this offseason.

Peppers registered 78 tackles with two interceptions, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, five tackles for loss and two QB hits last season with the Patriots.

“He brings that energy each and every day,” Mayo said. “He’s one of our best communicators along with (Dugger). I feel very good about that safety room.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous