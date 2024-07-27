PORTLAND – Reinette “Rein” Cadorette, 88, passed away in Portland on July 17, 2024.

Rein was born in Biddeford on April 16, 1936, daughter of the late William and Cecilia (Cannell) Cadorette. Rein grew up in the Biddeford/ Saco area, attending local schools and graduating from Thornton Academy in 1954.

She worked for many years in the Greater Boston area as a medical transcriber. Missing her home, Rein moved back to Biddeford to be closer to family. Later, she moved to Cape Elizabeth to support and care for her beloved sister, Jacqueline. Rein continued to live in that home until her own health declined; it remains in the family to this day.

Rein was generous with her time, always putting others first and willing to help. She took on the role of family caretaker, supporting her own mother until the end of her life.

She loved to bake, especially muffins and cookies; her chocolate chip cookies were a favorite of her family. In her final years, Rein enjoyed watching old black-and-white western movies. She will be missed.

Rein was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Pierce.

She is survived by her nephew, Harold Pierce and niece Barbara Pierce.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation for their kindness and care of Rein in her final years.

To view Rein’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Visiting hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 30 at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 30, at Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Rd., Cape Elizabeth; burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St., Saco.

