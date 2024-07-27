SOUTH PORTLAND – Roberta E. Mathews, 81, passed away on July 24, 2024, at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook.

Roberta was born on April 23, 1943, daughter of Harold and Velma Warren Hueston.

Roberta worked for several places in the Portland/South Portland area: Cuddledown, B & M Baked Beans, Nichols and Health-Tex. She was a wonderful cook. Her family and friends appreciated the delicious Christmas trays she made and distributed each year. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. She loved her puppies and liked watching tennis, even getting up early in the mornings to watch tournaments. She was an avid Red Sox and Yankee fan.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Donn Mathews; a son, David Stengel; four sisters, Geraldine Poulin, Doris Pelletier, Mildred McLaughlin and Beatrice Brown. Surviving is her son, James Stengel of South Portland; a sister-in-law, Judith M. Peters of Eastport; special nieces Kelly Yattaw and Linda Crawford both of South Portland, nieces Charlene Hoffman of South Portland, Lucy Broad and her son, Russell of Portland, nephews Don Mathews Peters and George Peters, III, MD both of Eastport; and her grandniece, Elizabeth Farr of South Portland. Several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth on Monday, July 29, at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Avita of Stroudwater for the compassionate and loving care they provided for Roberta and her family.

Donations may be made in Roberta’s memory to

Avita of Stroudwater,

113 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

