Hunter Dobbins pitched five hitless innings, and a three-run fourth inning was enough for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 3-0 Eastern League win Saturday night against the Somerset Patriots at Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Dobbins (7-3) struck out six and walked one in a 71-pitch outing. Alex Hoppe and Felix Cepeda each pitched two innings to close out a two-hitter.
It was the third straight win for the Sea Dogs, who were held to just four hits. Neither starting pitcher allowed a hit until the fourth, when Roman Anthony drew a leadoff walk, went to third on a single by Marcelo Mayer and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Teel. Blaze Jordan reached on an error that put runners on second and third, and Tyler McDonough drove them both in with a single.
