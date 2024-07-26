Tyler McDonough was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, and newcomer Connelly Early allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Somerset Patriots, 3-0, in an Eastern League game Friday night in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Early, promoted Sunday from Class A Greenville, struck out five and walked two in his Double-A debut.

Theo Denlinger and Robert Kwiatkowski closed out the combined three-hitter.

McDonough doubled home Phillip Sikes in the second inning, then hit his third home run of the season in the fifth. McDonough and Sikes each stole two bases.

Kristian Campbell was 2 for 4 and scored on a single by Blaze Jordan in the sixth inning.

